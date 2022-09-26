News

JUST IN: Deadly gun attack at Russian school

Posted on

 

A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least six people and injuring twenty, Russian officials say.

Ambulance and security services have arrived on the scene in the city of Izhevsk, reports the BBC.

The shooting took place at school number 88, with almost 1000 pupils and 80 teachers.

The gunman has reportedly killed himself and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

 

Reporter

