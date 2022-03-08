Top Stories

JUST IN-Defection: Court sacks Ebonyi Gov Umahi, deputy

The Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the seats of the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, vacant over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Messrs Umahi and Igwe defected from the PDP on whose platform they were elected into office in the 2015 and 2019 general elections to the APC.

Determined to reclaim its mandate, the PDP sued the Messrs Umahi, Igwe, the APC and INEC.

Delivering judgement in the case on Tuesday, judge, Inyang Ekwo, ordered the governor and his deputy to vacate office.

Ekwo ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to receive names of candidates from the PDP to replace Messrs Umahi and Igwe.

“The votes in any election in Nigeria are to political parties, and not candidates,” the judge held.

The PDP had prayed the court to make a declaration that by defecting from the party on which the Messrs Umahi and Igwe were sponsored and elected, they have resigned or deemed to have resigned from office.

 

