News

JUST IN: Delta suspends New York to Lagos flights over low demand

Posted on

 

Wole Shadare

With effect from  October 4, 2022, Delta Air Lines will suspend its flights between New York-JFK Airport and Lagos.

The airline disclosed this via a statement Tuesday morning, stating that the route suspension was to fit into “the current demand environment.”

The statement read: “Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment.

“The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

“Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta-operated flights or services operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market.”

 

Reporter

