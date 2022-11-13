JUST IN: Democrats retain control of US Senate after win in Nevada

The Democratic Party will retain majority control of the US Senate after winning a pivotal race in Nevada

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is projected to defeat Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, reports the BBC.

The result means Democrats will now have 50 Senate seats – with Republicans currently on 49.

Georgia is still waiting on a Senate result, and will hold a run-off election on December 6, after neither candidate won an outright majority.

Meanwhile, Republicans appear to be inching closer to a majority in the House of Representatives – the Democrats have 210 seats while they have 214. They need four more seats to retake control of the House.

This is a remarkable achievement by President Joe Biden’s party, not only given his low approval rating but also the fact that inflation in this country is currently at a more than 40-year high.

Given that midterm elections in America traditionally favour the party in opposition, this amounts to the best performance of its kind in 20 years – since George W Bush’s Republican party achieved gains in both chambers of Congress back in 2002.

