JUST IN: Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark on Saturday reported two cases of hospital staff with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.
The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority which handles the health care system in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill, reports Reuters.
The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two ‘serious reports’, without giving further details.

