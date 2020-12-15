Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Deputy Speaker, Chidari, emerges new Speaker Kano Assembly

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Members of the Kano State House of Assembly, have unanimously chosen the Deputy  Speaker of the  House, Hamisu Ibrahim  Chidari  as the new Speaker of the Green Chamber in the State.
Zubairu Hamza Masu from Sumaila Local Government emerged the new Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, the new changes came on the wake of the voluntry resignation of AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa as Speaker.
Gafasa resigned on personal grounds late last night, but Our Correspondent  reliably learnt that the former Speaker quickly left his seat on understanding that the House was moving to impeach him.
The House Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan Dashi  also voluntarily resigned his position without given any specific reasons.
Abdul  Labaran  Madari emerged House Leader of the Assembly.

