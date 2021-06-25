Top Stories

JUST IN: Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in death of George Floyd

Former US police officer Derek Chauvin has been jailed for 22-and-a-half years for murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second and third degree murder and manslaughter in April over a case that made global headlines and sparked protests, reports Sky News.
Video showed the white police officer had his knee on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for more than nine minutes while arresting him on May 25, 2020.
Floyd was being arrested on suspicion of using a fake $20 note but he was handcuffed, restrained, and repeatedly called out “I can’t breathe” before he died.
Speaking after the sentencing, Floyd’s girlfriend Courteney Ross told Sky News: “I’m shocked that it wasn’t a longer sentence, but it’s a beginning.
“I want us to continue this fight and not give up.
“It’s a little disappointing.”
She said she had lived the past year “paralysed in grief”, adding: “It has been hard for me to get by day to day”.
“I know people are angry – I hear it and I understand. But Floyd is not about violence…he’d want everyone to just keep fighting the right way.”
When asked if the sentence had brought her a sense of closure, she said: “It doesn’t. I believe this is more for a greater good for our personal grief, it doesn’t stop.”
The case re-energised the Black Lives Matter movement, with protests across the US and in other countries against racial inequality and police brutality.
Fewer than a dozen police officers have been sentenced for an on-duty murder in the US in the last 15 years and Chauvin is the first white police officer in Minnesota to be convicted of killing a black man.
The three other officers who encountered Floyd that day are facing trial in August.
They and Chauvin also face federal charges of depriving Floyd of his civil rights and a conviction carries a possible death sentence.

