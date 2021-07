Police have arrested a teenage boy, Emmanuel Peace, for allegedly using a toy gun to rob a couple of N600,000 at Okpanam community in Delta State. Peace (18) was said to have been terrorising Okpanam community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state with his wooden toy gun and dispossessing innocent residents of […]

…says no compensation for owners Lagos State government yesterday said it would demolish over 250 houses for the construction of a canal and drainages at Aboru area of the metropolis. The state, however, said it was not going to pay compensation to the owners of structures to be demolished. It said it was ready to […]

Pakistani police on Sunday said they have arrested one of two suspects in the rape of a woman who was dragged from her car and attacked in front of her children after her car broke down on a desolate highway in central Punjab province. The police said the woman had locked her car doors […]

The Director General, Scientific and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Prof. Samuel Ndubisi has been shot dead by unknown gunmen. He was killed along Port Hacourt Express Road Enugu on Wednesday. The video which has gone viral in the social media shows the police orderly lying lifeless on the express while Professor Ndubuisi’s body lay by his Prado Jeep. Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has already visited the scene of the attack, reports Everydaynewsngr.

