JUST IN: Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

The Argentina legend underwent brain surgery at the start of November and his lawyer said he would continue to be treated for alcohol dependency.

The 1986 World Cup winner had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Maradona was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration, before being moved to Olivos when the subdural hematoma was discovered, reports Sky Sports.

Dr Luque said an accident likely caused the subdural hematoma but that Maradona did not recall any falls or mishaps.

Maradona felt ill on October 30 while coaching first-division team Gimnasia y Esgrima. He had left before the end of the first half, raising questions about his health.

