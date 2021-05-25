Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Diesel-laden tanker explodes in Lagos

A diesel-laden tanker exploded at Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday.
Investigation conducted by the state emergency team upon arrival at the scene revealed a fully loaded tanker with diesel had brakes failure and lost control.
It fell and exploded.
The fire burnt all night as firefighters battled to put it out.
Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that the tanker exploded around 1:18am.
According to him, the incident occurred at Banire Bus Stop, Egbeda inward Ikotun.
“Investigation conducted by the Team upon arrival at the scene revealed a fully loaded tanker with diesel had a break failure, lost control and fell off the road leading to an explosion and fire outburst.
“However, no casualties recorded nor any properties razed in the unfortunate inferno.
“The fire has been successfully subdued by men of the LASEMA LRU Fire service and LASG Fire service while dampening down is ongoing,” he said.

Reporter

