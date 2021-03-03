Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Diesel tanker explodes in Ogun State

News just reaching New Telegraph indicate that a tanker, loaded with diesel, is presently on fire after falling over at Ntabo Bus Stop, Ijoko in Sango, Ogun State.
Although details are still sketchy, it was, however, learnt that firefighters are reportedly on the scene battling to put out the blaze.

