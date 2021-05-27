News

JUST IN: Disbandment of SARS created vacuum in policing – IGP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, says the disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) created a vacuum in policing the country.
Baba said this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the morale of police officers in the country has been low since the #EndSARS protests in October 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Salary: Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers, saves N672m monthly

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

F ollowing its screening exercise to ensure that it meets up with the payment of its workers, Niger State government yesterday said it has discovered over 11,000 ghost workers in the state and would be saving N672 million monthly.   The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the […]
News

15-year-old girl gang-raped in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A 15-year-old girl, Mmesoma (surname withheld), was yesterday gang-raped by two boys at Nkelegu Ishieke , Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market. It […]
News

Police rescue abducted Syrian, arrest four suspects in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A kidnap syndicate, which specializes in abducting foreigners and traders on Lagos waterways, has been smashed by the police in Lagos following the arrest of four suspected members. One of the abducted foreigners, a Syrian identified as Lungyn Camal, was also rescued by the police. During investigation, it was discovered that some workers of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica