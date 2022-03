A yet-to-be-identified dispatched rider has been arrested in Sangotedo area of Lagos State with a baby inside his courier box.

The development was posted on Twitter alongside a video by Gidi Traffic in the early hours of Saturday.

However, details on the development were sketchy as at press time.

The dispatch rider was beaten by the angry mob that made the discovery.

He was later seen sandwiched between an okada rider and a man carrying the baby, ostensibly on their way to a Police Station.

