JUST IN: Dispute Breaks Out In Gwarinpa, Abuja

In the early hours of Monday, a racial altercation broke out in the Gwarinpa neighbourhood near Third Avenue in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The communal clash followed viral social media footage showing that numerous people have been injured.

New Telegraph gathered that the conflict involved some Gbagyi and Hausa tricyclists.

According to a resident that is privy to the development, “The fighting is between Gbagyi and Hausa Keke Napep riders. 

“It’s happening on 3rd Avenue where I live, and we can’t go out. Several persons have been injured.” Another resident noted.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the cause of the altercation was yet to be independently corroborated.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, would not answer our correspondent’s calls or texts, therefore the police could not be contacted for comments or responses.

