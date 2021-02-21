Sports

JUST IN: Djokovic beats Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open title

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Novak Djokovic has won his ninth Australian Open title, beating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in a one-sided final at Melbourne Park.

Victory takes Djokovic’s grand slam singles tally to 18 – just two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic began the match in ominous fashion, breaking Medvedev in the second game of the first set. The Russian broke back in the fifth and the set continued on serve until the 12th game, when Djokovic raced to 0-40 and three set points, taking the third as a deep return forced a Medvedev error, reports Guardian sport.
Medvedev broke Djokovic in the first game of the second set but the Serb hit back immediately, reeling off four straight games to crank up the pressure on his opponent. Djokovic was taken to deuce in the seventh game but held on, causing Medvedev to break his racket in frustration as he felt the match slipping away.
Djokovic had won all eight of his previous finals in Melbourne and made his experience count, breaking Medvedev again to go two sets clear. The world No 4, playing in his second grand slam final compared to Djokovic’s 28, surrendered his serve in the second game of the third set with a poor cross-court volley.
The finish line was now in Djokovic’s sights and he kept his foot on the throttle, an overhead smash sealing another break on championship point. After a run to the final marred by injury concerns and off-court controversy, he will once again leave Australia with the trophy he has made his own in the last decade.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Atletico prepare €50m bid for Chukwueze

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in signing Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, ahead of the forthcoming season but the Rojiblancos are not prepared to meet Villarreal’s valuation of €50m for the player.   According to Spanish daily, Mundo Deportivo, Atletico manager Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian will fit perfectly into his project for the coming year. […]
Sports

Spurs re-sign Bale on loan

Posted on Author Reporter

Tottenham have re-signed Wales forward Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan. Bale, 31, left Spurs for a then world record £85m in 2013 and went on to score more than 100 goals and win four Champions Leagues with Real. He originally joined Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 […]
Sports

NFF axes Nassarawa United over Martin’s death

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Football Federation has fined Nassarawa United the sum of N10million after it found the club culpable in the death of its former player Chineme Martins. The federation adopted the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee set up to set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Martins during an NPFL game […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica