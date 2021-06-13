Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Djokovic fights back to win French Open

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title after fighting back from two sets down to beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

Top seed Djokovic, 34, was in deep trouble before rediscovering his energy to win 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

The Serb’s greater experience shone through as fifth seed Tsitsipas wilted in his first Grand Slam final, reports the BBC.

The victory moves Djokovic one major title behind the men’s record jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic, who previously won at Roland Garros in 2016, has become the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice since the fully professional Open era began in 1968.

The world number one will have the opportunity to move level on 20 titles with his great rivals Nadal and Federer when he defends his Wimbledon crown later this month.

After Tsitsipas saved one championship point with a nerveless forehand winner down the line, Djokovic remained calm to take his second attempt after four hours and 11 minutes with a clinical overhead.

His expression remained emotionless as he shook hands with Tsitsipas, before bursting into a manic roar in front of the area where his parents, wife Jelena and coach Marian Vajda were celebrating.

Tsitsipas was a picture of devastation as he slumped in his chair, draping his towel over his head to hide the full extent of his emotions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent appointment of the new Service Chiefs for the country’s armed forces, after several years of prevarications as replacements of the old and tired predecessors must engender a reversal of the current embarrassing level of insecurity in all parts of Nigeria. The reason is obvious. The ravaging level of insecurity in this country is […]
Sports

Report: Messi ‘tells Barca he wants to leave’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately in the wake of their Champions League failure. Messi cut a desolate figure as his side were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday night. It has led to Messi considering his future – and Esporte Interativo now […]
News Top Stories

World reacts to the death of Larry King

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Reactions to the death of Larry King, whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a halfcentury, have been pouring in.   King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles at age 87 from com During his six-decade career, which included 25 years hosting his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica