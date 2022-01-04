Sports

JUST IN: Djokovic to defend Australian Open title

World number one Novak Djokovic says he will defend his Australian Open title later this month after receiving a medical exemption from having a Covid-19 vaccination.

All players and staff at the tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel, reports the BBC.

Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.

The tournament begins in Melbourne on January 17.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading down under with an exemption permission,” he said on Instagram on Tuesday. “Let’s go 2022.”

 

