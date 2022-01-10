Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia

The court has ruled that Novak Djokovic will be released.

The judge found unreasonableness in how the border official made his decision cancelling the visa.

More details later…

 

Sports

Harry Maguire withdrawn from England squad after trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate after being given a suspended prison sentence on the Greek island of Syros. Defender Maguire, 27, was named in Southgate’s latest squad earlier on Tuesday, while his trial was ongoing, reports the BBC. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Edo govt trains stakeholders on preventive measures ahead school resumption

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

The Edo State Government has concluded a 2-day training of school heads and teachers across public and private schools on coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures ahead of resumption of academic activities for all educational institutions in the state scheduled for Monday, February 1, 2021.   Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osawonyi Irowa said […]
News Top Stories

TSA: FG unleashes anti-graft agencies on banks, MDAs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) colluding with deposit money banks (DMBs) to circumvent the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) enforcement are in trouble.   The Federal Government hinted yesterday that it had begun compiling the list of such MDAs and banks for onward submission to anti-corruption agencies for enforcement.   The policy has, so […]

