JUST IN: Doctors’ strike to continue as NMA backs NARD

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has thrown its weight behind the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on the strike by resident doctors.

The decision of the NMA was reached after it held a national executive council (NEC) meeting between Friday night and Saturday.

TheCable learnt the medical association gave the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to address the issues raised by the resident doctors, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and other affiliates.

“They agreed that no member shall be victimised,” a source privy to the meeting told the online newspaper.

The NMA NEC meeting will continue today, it was learnt.

On August 2, NARD commenced strike over “irregular payment of salaries” among other issues.

Efforts by stakeholders, including the National Assembly to mediate between the Federal Government and the resident doctors have not yielded results.

In a bid to force the doctors back to work, the Federal Government instituted a suit against the association, asking the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining members of NARD from continuing with the action.

The Industrial Court ruled that the doctors should resume work but the doctors have insisted on continuing the strike until their demands are met.

