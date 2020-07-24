JUST IN: Dogara dumps PDP for APC

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni, disclosed this after the duo met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

Although Dogara declined to speak after the meeting, Mai Buni told journalists that the former Speaker “is now a member of APC.”

