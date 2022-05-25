News

JUST IN: Doherty, Dosunmu, two others withdraw from Lagos PDP guber race

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Anayo Ezugwu

 

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections in Lagos State, four aspirants have withdrawn from the race.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, announced that Deji Doherty, Ade Dosunmu, Rhodes Gbadebo and Jimi Kamal have submitted their withdrawal letter to the committee.

Ogidi said that no reason was given for their withdrawal but they have assured the party of their continued support and loyalty.

“Out of the six contestants that bought forms for the election, four of them have willingly withdrawn from the race. They have given us their letters and the reasons for their withdrawal. The beauty of it is that they have not left the party,” he said.

 

