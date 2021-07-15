Sports

JUST IN: Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash Haaland bid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Borussia Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky in Germany.

Chelsea offered Dortmund either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in part exchange for Haaland, but the Bundesliga side are determined to hold onto the 20-year-old.

The club are keen to sign a new striker this summer after struggling in front of goal at times last season.

Despite winning the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s side lacked a reliable presence in the penalty area, with Timo Werner and Abraham’s 12 goals each making them the club’s joint top scorers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eguma’s whereabouts unknown

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There are strong indication that Stanley Eguma, the coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United, might have been kidnapped as his where about is currently unknown. Sources that reported the kidnapping revealed that the coach was kidnapped on Tuesday with the kidnappers already demanding N10 million as ransom for his release. Although the […]
Sports

Athletes hail return of sports

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Top track and field athletes in the country have hailed the return of sports in the country after the Presidential Task Force announced the return of noncontact sports in Nigeria over the weekend.   Some of the athletes who spoke with New Telegraph said they are happy that they will be returning to participate in […]
Sports

Europa Cup: Ighalo set to shoot down Lask

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has retained his starting position as Manchester United take on LASK in a Europa Cup round of 16 clash at Old Trafford today. Ighalo ended the 2019-2020 season without opening his goalscoring account for Manchester United in the English Premier League mainly due to the fact that he was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica