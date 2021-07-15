JUST IN: Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash Haaland bid

Borussia Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky in Germany.

Chelsea offered Dortmund either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in part exchange for Haaland, but the Bundesliga side are determined to hold onto the 20-year-old.

The club are keen to sign a new striker this summer after struggling in front of goal at times last season.

Despite winning the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s side lacked a reliable presence in the penalty area, with Timo Werner and Abraham’s 12 goals each making them the club’s joint top scorers.

