…but as placeholder

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has been selected as the “placeholder” vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Okupe confirmed the development on Friday.

According to him, he will be standing in as the VP candidate in order to meet up with the June 17 deadline issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for parties to submit the list of their candidates for the 2023 general polls.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...