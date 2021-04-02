Top Stories

JUST IN: Dozens feared dead after train derails inside tunnel in Taiwan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Dozens of people are feared dead after a train carrying some 350 passengers derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan.
Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operation centre says rescuers are struggling to access four carriages inside the tunnel that are “badly damaged”.
More than 72 people are injured said Reuters quoting the local transport ministry.
The accident occurred at the start of the annual Tomb Sweeping festival, a typically high traffic period, reports the BBC.
Pictures online have shown people in unaffected carriages walking along train tracks with their belongings.
“It felt like there was a sudden violent jolt and I found myself falling to the floor,” an unidentified female survivor told Taiwan’s UDN.
“We broke the window to climb to the roof of the train to get out.”
According to Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, a number of people still remain trapped inside the train.
“An accident occurred this morning at a tunnel in Hualien,” she said in a statement.
“Emergency rescue mechanisms have been put in place for the sick and injured. Rescuing those trapped is our highest priority now.”
Reuters quoting the fire department, said that up to 100 people had been evacuated from four of the train’s carriages.
The Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, is usually a time when people visit the graves of friends and family, sprucing them up and making offerings to their spirits.
People typically travel during this time to pay their respects to the dead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Knocks as Nigeria celebrates 60th Independence for 365 days

Posted on Author CHIJIOKE IREMEKA reports

•50yrs after Civil War: We’re scared as pre-war indices are here again   Sixty years after Nigeria’s Independence and 50 years after the country’s Civil War, Nigerians are scared, even more worried that the indices that plunged the nation into the Civil War of 1967- 70 are prevalent, even more at the country’s 60th independence. […]
News Top Stories

Kano collapses boarding schools into 12 centres

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Kano State government has directed final year students of public boarding secondary schools to converge in 12 centres in order to sit for the West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) billed to take off Monday, August 17.   The Executive Secretary Kano State Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSMB) Bello Shehu gave the directive. Shehu […]
News Top Stories

Borno: FG flag’s off reconstruction of 10,000 mass houses

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Federal Government has launched a ground breaking of the 10,000 mass houses for the rebuilding of areas destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State. While speaking at the ground breaking of 10,000 mass houses for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency held in Ngom village of Mafa Local Government Area yesterday, the Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica