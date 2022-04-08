JUST IN: Dozens feared dead as rockets hit train station in Ukraine

The Ukraine state rail company says more than 30 people have been killed and over 100 others wounded in a Russian rocket strike on Kramatorsk train station.

Kramatorsk was one of the easternmost stations still operating in Ukraine, and the governor of Donetsk said thousands of people were there at the time, trying to get on to trains out of the area.

The head of Ukrainian rail said two rockets had hit the station. Kramatorsk was widely known as being one of the main evacuation routes out of eastern Ukraine. Details of trains leaving the city were being posted by local authorities.

