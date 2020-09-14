JUST IN: Dr Mailafia honours third DSS invitation

*Says: ‘If I perish, I perish’

Musa Pam, Jos

The 2019 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr Obadiah Mailafia has for the third time within a month honoured an invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) to show up at their office.

The former CBN Deputy Governor arrived the Jos office of the Service at 11:09am on Monday accompanied by his Lawyer, Barr. Yakubu Bawa Esq, his wife, Mrs Margaret Vou Mailafia, some pastors of different denominations and some elders.

Speaking to journalists, before entering the office, Mailafia said the interview he granted recently that prompted the multiple invitations has nothing to do with politics

“I am here for the third time to appear before the DSS, I do not know why I have been invited yet again, they invited me the first time I honoured their invitation, the asked me to go and there has been no incident since I did my interview.

“They then invited me again for the second time as law abiding citizen, I dutifully and respectfully honoured that invitation, now again they have invited me for the third time through my lawyer, and I have today decided as a law abiding citizen to honour their invitation.

“Let me say that this has nothing to do with politics, I spoke in the interview as a citizen of this country who loves the people of this country, I am the voice of thousands of voiceless people, Muslim youths have taken me as their voice, Christian youths have taken me as thier voice.

“Thousands of innocent people have been killed in this country in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Southern Kaduna, Benue and Plateau State where we are today.”

He said there are killings of innocent citizens all over the country.

“Even the other day a pregnant woman was killed in Bayelsa.

“I am the voice of the holy martyrs and if I perish, I perish,” he added.

New Telegraph recalls that Mailafiya has already been twice invited by the DSS following an interview he granted to an Abuja-based FM radio station.

In the interview, Mailafia alleged, among other things, that a current Northern governor was backing the Boko Haram insurgents.

