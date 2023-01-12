JUST IN: DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Doyin Okupe, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP).

He was arrested on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, said Okupe was intercepted at Terminal 1 of the airport at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after being asked to show he had fully complied with his bail conditions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...