JUST IN: DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Doyin Okupe, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP).
He was arrested on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, said Okupe was intercepted at Terminal 1 of the airport at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after being asked to show he had fully complied with his bail conditions.

 

