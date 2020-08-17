JUST IN: DSS invites ADC Presidential candidate, Dr. Mailafiya, again

Top Stories

From Musa Pam, Jos

The 2019 Nigeria Presidential Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former CBN Deputy  Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has again been invited the DSS’ Jos office.
New Telegraph  learnt that Dr. Mailafiya is expected to be at their office in the Plateau State capital,  by 12 noon today (Monday) August 17.
Dr. Mailafiya’s lawyer, Yakubu Bawa Esq in a telephone confirmed the DSS invitation to New Telegraph Correspondent in Jos  on Monday morning.
While Speaking on the reason for the current invitation, Barr Bawa said: “I  believed it wouldn’t be anything different from the last encountered which was purely interactive.”
It would be recalled that the ADC Presidential candidate was a guest at the DSS office in Jos last week Wednesday  following an interview he granted an Abuja-based FM radio station where he alleged among other things that a current Northern governor was backing Boko Haram insurgents.
Dr. Mailafiya was with the DSS for close to six hours but was later released unconditionally.
Efforts to speak to Dr. Mailafiya this morning proved abortive as he did not respond to his phone calls nor text messages.
And a related development, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba is also expected to be grilled by the DSS in Abuja on Monday following comments he made last week.
More details later…

