JUST IN: Dutch court orders Shell to pay Nigerian farmers over oil spills

A Dutch appeals court on Friday ordered oil giant Shell to pay compensation in a case brought by four Nigerian farmers who alleged widespread pollution on their land.
“Shell Nigeria is sentenced to compensate farmers for damages,” the court said, adding that parent company Royal Dutch Shell was also liable to install equipment to prevent future damage.

FG: We’ll keep economy active through fiscal interventions

The Federal Government, yesterday, said that it had instituted fiscal measures aimed at improving revenue generation and entrenching a regime of prudence with emphasis on achieving value for money. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, stated this at the National Assembly complex, during his presentation to the Senate joint Committee […]
Reps ready for e-parliament, says Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives is set for electronic conduct of its legislative activities on the floor of the chamber when it reconvene on Tuesday, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said yesterday. Gbajabiamila, who assured that the e-parliament promised by the 9th House on its inauguration in June last year would commence on resumption from annual vacation, expressed […]
JUST IN: Japan’s PM, Abe, ‘set to resign for health reasons’

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign for health reasons, local media report. He has suffered from the disease ulcerative colitis for many years but his condition is thought to have worsened recently, reports the BBC. Public broadcaster NHK said Mr Abe, 65, wanted to avoid causing problems for his government. […]

