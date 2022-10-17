Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Ebonyi LP chieftain, Okorie, missing 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

 

There is tension in Ọnicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the alleged kidnap of a Labour Party bigwig, Linus Okorie by gunmen.

Okorie, a former member of the House of Representatives, hails from the area.

Okorie, who is the Labour Party candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, was reportedly  kidnapped on Sunday in Abakaliki the state capital.

He represented Ọhaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for two terms.

Youths in Onuafor Enuagu Onicha Igboeze, on Monday morning baricaded all roads in the area to protest the alleged kidnap.

“No movement until we see Hon. Linus Onicha will be too hot for everybody,” they chanted at one of the barricades.

A statement by one Dr David Ogbonna on behalf of Linus’ Caring Heart Campaign Organisation claimed he was kidnapped on Sunday morning on his way to his house in Abakaliki by gunmen suspected to be men of the Ebubeagu Security outfit.

But the Sector Commander of Ebubeagu,  Mr. Friday Ujor, debunked the allegation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

WASSCE begins under strict COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede, Sola Adeyemo (with agency report)

  Teachers express confidence in students’ abilities Lagos House of Assembly to inspect schools   The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) yesterday commenced across the country under strict COVID-19 protocols. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), 1,550,000 candidates are participating in this year’s examination spread across 19,129 centres nationwide. The […]

Sunday Shodipe
Metro & Crime

Incredible! Prime suspect in Oyo ritual killings escapes from police custody

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Residents of Oyo State on Sunday woke up to a stunning but incredible news that 19-year-old Sunday Sodipo, the serial killer who was last month paraded along with two other suspects, and openly confessed to how he had killed about five persons with a shovel at the Akinyele community of Ibadan, had escaped from police […]
Metro & Crime

BEDC arrests 3 cable conductor vandals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has reported a case of high-tension cable conductor vandalism at Esaba, Otutuaima, Oghangbla and Iuhre-Ogun communities in Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State.   In the course of reporting the case, BEDC stated that cable conductor vandals were arrested in the process.   The suspects; Messrs. John Moses, Bako […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica