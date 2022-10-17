JUST IN: Ebonyi LP chieftain, Okorie, missing 

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

There is tension in Ọnicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the alleged kidnap of a Labour Party bigwig, Linus Okorie by gunmen.

Okorie, a former member of the House of Representatives, hails from the area.

Okorie, who is the Labour Party candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday in Abakaliki the state capital.

He represented Ọhaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for two terms.

Youths in Onuafor Enuagu Onicha Igboeze, on Monday morning baricaded all roads in the area to protest the alleged kidnap.

“No movement until we see Hon. Linus Onicha will be too hot for everybody,” they chanted at one of the barricades.

A statement by one Dr David Ogbonna on behalf of Linus’ Caring Heart Campaign Organisation claimed he was kidnapped on Sunday morning on his way to his house in Abakaliki by gunmen suspected to be men of the Ebubeagu Security outfit.

But the Sector Commander of Ebubeagu, Mr. Friday Ujor, debunked the allegation.

