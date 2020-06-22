JUST IN: ECOWAS endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO job  

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This is contained in a document signed by Mahamadou Issoufou, ECOWAS president, and seen by online newspaper, TheCable on Friday.

On June 4, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the nomination of Okonjo-Iweala, former coordinating minister for the economy, for the top WTO job.

ECOWAS called on other African countries to back Okonjo-Iweala, who Issoufou referred to as a “fearless reformer”.

Like this: Like Loading...