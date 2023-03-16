JUST-IN: Edo APC Deputy Chairman Arrested

Barely 48 hours to the House of Assembly election in Edo State, the State Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe has been arrested.

New Telegraph gathered that Tenebe was arrested on Thursday morning in Ikabigbo, his hometown in the Etsako West Local Government Area for undisclosed reasons.

Tenebe is one of the strong loyalists of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and has in a recent video accused the deputy governor of several issues.

The state Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), and the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo both confirmed the arrest.

However, the State Police Command is yet to respond to enquiries as the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor did not pick up his calls as of the time of filing this report.

… Details later.

