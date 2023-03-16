2023 Elections Politics

JUST-IN: Edo APC Deputy Chairman Arrested

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Barely 48 hours to the House of Assembly election in Edo State, the State Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe has been arrested.

New Telegraph gathered that Tenebe was arrested on Thursday morning in Ikabigbo, his hometown in the Etsako West Local Government Area for undisclosed reasons.

Tenebe is one of the strong loyalists of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and has in a recent video accused the deputy governor of several issues.

The state Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), and the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo both confirmed the arrest.

However, the State Police Command is yet to respond to enquiries as the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor did not pick up his calls as of the time of filing this report.

… Details later.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

JUST IN: Oyo PDP chair, Ojelabi, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo South Senatorial District, Olugbade Ojelabi is dead, aged 59. He died in the early hours of Monday. The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, who confirmed the death in a statement, said the news of the death is devastating and a […]
Politics

Nigeria has been in bondage under APC, PDP – National Chair, LP

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

…says money’ll not be determining factor in 2023 polls Comrade Julius Abure is the National Chairman of Labour Party of Nigeria. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN in Benin City, he commended Edo people for the massive support enjoyed by Labour Party in the state. He also spoke extensively on the need for Nigerian electorate […]
Politics

Voting begins in Ondo APC guber primary

Posted on Author Reporter

  The governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State commenced at about 2:00 pm on Monday with some aspirants shunning the venue. Ife Oyedele, Segun Abraham and John Odimayo had earlier announced their withdrawal for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN). Among the remaining nine aspirants, only four turned up at the venue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica