Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Edo Deputy Speaker, Idiaye, impeached; Asoro elected as replacement

Posted on Author Reporter

 

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly Yekini Idiaye has been impeached.
Idiaye is the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I in the assembly and was removed on Wednesday.
His impeachment by lawmakers in the assembly comes days after he declared support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, an opponent to the current governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo State governorship election.
In a similar development, Hon. Roland Asoro, the member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has been elected to replace him as Deputy Speaker.

Reporter

