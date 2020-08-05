JUST IN: Edo Deputy Speaker, Idiaye, impeached; Asoro elected as replacement

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly Yekini Idiaye has been impeached.

Idiaye is the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I in the assembly and was removed on Wednesday.

His impeachment by lawmakers in the assembly comes days after he declared support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, an opponent to the current governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo State governorship election.

In a similar development, Hon. Roland Asoro, the member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has been elected to replace him as Deputy Speaker.

