Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Edo Police discover shrine, recover 20 mummified bodies

*Arrest 3 suspects

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

The Edo State Police Command late Wednesday night announced that it had located a ritual shrine in a building along Asoro Slope, off Ekenhua Road, Uzebu Quarters in Benin City and recovered 20 mummified bodies and arrested three male suspects.

The Command, in a press statement signed by the Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said the arrest was made possible courtesy of information made available to them.

The statement reads in part: “In pursuance of its operational mandate of nipping crimes in the bud, Operatives of the Edo State Police Command today 17/08/2022 unravelled a suspected ritual shrine.

“Following credible information at the Command’s disposal that some corpses were discovered in a building along Asoro Slope off Ekenhua Road, Uzebu Quarters, Benin City, operatives of the command immediately swung into action and mobilised to the scene.

“At the scene, three suspects, Chimaobi Okoewu ‘M’ and Oko Samuel ‘M’ both of Afikpo in Ebonyi State and Gideon Sunday ‘M’ of Akwa-Ibom State, were arrested while others fled. An intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

“15 mummified male corpses, three mummified female corpses and two mummified corpses of children were discovered at the scene.”

 

Reporter

