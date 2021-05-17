Top Stories

JUST IN: EFCC arrests ex-Kwara gov, Abdulfatah Ahmed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed over an alleged missing N9 billion from the coffers of the state government.
Accordingly the anti-graft agency is said to be currently grilling the former governor at their Ilorin office.
