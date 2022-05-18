News

JUST IN: EFCC arrests Ex-NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere, over alleged N47bn fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, arrested the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Nsima Ekere for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

This is according to the Commission’s spokesperson Wilson Uwajaren who confirmed it to Channels Television.

 

