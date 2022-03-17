Top Stories

JUST IN: EFCC arrests Obiano at Lagos Airport

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Ex-gov on his way to Houston, Texas

Immediate past governor of Anambra State, Mr Willie Obiano has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano, who earlier in the day had handed over to Prof. Charles Soludo as the new governor in Akwa, was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos Thursday evening as he was about to board a flight to Houston, Texas in the United States.

The former governor had been on the watch list of the anti-graft agency for some time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari institutionalising credible elections – APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

With the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the President is institutionalizing credible elections. The party stated this in a statement signed by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe in Abuja. The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress […]
News Top Stories

Ortom supports Southern Govs on anti-open grazing laws, rotational presidency

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday described the decision of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in the region as a bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the intractable crisis caused by militia herdsmen in the country. The governor also lauded his […]
News Top Stories

Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, are to get divorced, he has said. In a message on the Microsoft founder’s Twitter account, the couple said they made the decision after “a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship”.   Gates, the fourth richest man in the world with a net […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica