JUST IN: EFCC arrests Obiano at Lagos Airport

*Ex-gov on his way to Houston, Texas

Immediate past governor of Anambra State, Mr Willie Obiano has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano, who earlier in the day had handed over to Prof. Charles Soludo as the new governor in Akwa, was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos Thursday evening as he was about to board a flight to Houston, Texas in the United States.

The former governor had been on the watch list of the anti-graft agency for some time.

