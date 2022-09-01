Metro & Crime

JUST IN: EFCC arrests Ogun Assembly Speaker, Oluomo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

He was arrested around 9 am on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Sources told Channels Television’s judiciary correspondent, Shola Soyele, that he was picked up by officials of the EFCC to answer questions bordering on alleged financial crimes.

The leadership of the Commission has kept mum over the arrest but they are expected to issue a statement shortly.

But a source within the Commission admitted that the Ogun State Speaker had been invited by the EFCC several times but failed to honour the invitations.

Oluomo has been taken to the EFCC’s Lagos office for further questioning.

*Courtesy: Channels TV

 

