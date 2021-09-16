Top Stories

JUST IN: EFCC Chairman, Bawa, Slumps At Aso Rock

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was rushed out of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, after he slumped at a programme.

Bawa was delivering a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking, staggered back to his seat, and laid down.

Professor Isa Pantami and other dignitaries held him, after some time, he was guided out of Nigeria’s seat of power.

Bawa, aged 40, holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy was Head of Operations of the Commission’s Lagos office before emerging as EFCC chairman.

He replaced Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the anti-graft agency.

More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Yar’Adua, Arthur Eze, others call for harmony in resolving nation’s current challenges

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

Despite the current security and socioeconomic challenges facing her, Nigeria will overcome all if the political elites are able to bury their ethnic and religious cleavages and work in harmony towards finding common solutions to the problems.   Billionaire and renowned philanthropist, Engr Arthur Eze and Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua (rtd), younger brother to late President […]
News Top Stories

Ondo guber: INEC, security agencies under pressure to scuttle people’s will –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday alleged that pressure was being mounted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to scuttle the will of Ondo people during the coming governorship election. Wike, who expressed the concern yesterday at a Live Television Programme in Port Harcourt, noted that like Edo voters, the people […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho, Arrives Beninese Court Ahead Of Trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has arrived at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, where he will be arraigned by Benin Republic authorities for immigration-related offenses. Igboho was accused of illegally possessing the West African country’s passport. On Monday night, Igboho and his wife were arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica