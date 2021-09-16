JUST IN: EFCC Chairman, Bawa, Slumps At Aso Rock

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was rushed out of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, after he slumped at a programme.

Bawa was delivering a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking, staggered back to his seat, and laid down.

Professor Isa Pantami and other dignitaries held him, after some time, he was guided out of Nigeria’s seat of power.

Bawa, aged 40, holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy was Head of Operations of the Commission’s Lagos office before emerging as EFCC chairman.

He replaced Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the anti-graft agency.

More details later…

