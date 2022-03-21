Top Stories

JUST IN: EFCC grants Willie Obiano bail

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has granted the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, bail.

Obiano, who handed over to the new governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, last Thursday, was arrested by the anti-financial crime agency in Lagos, same day, while trying to board a flight out of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with journalists in Abuja, on the sidelines of the 5th Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIMA).

Bawa, however, said that Obiano had yet to perfect his bail conditions and as such, he was still in the custody of the Commission.

Obiano, was nabbed on Thursday at about 8:30pm at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to Houston, Texas, United States of America. He was subsequently transferred to the headquarters of the commission, where he was quizzed for days over alleged mismanagement of funds accruing to Anambra and inflated contract.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari restates confidence in Army, assures of more support

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

  President Muhammadu Buhari restated his confidence in the ability of the Nigerian Army to protect the territorial integrity of the nation, particularly in the ongoing war against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.   While assuring that the Federal Government will increase manpower and improve training to meet the changing dynamics of security in the country, […]
Editorial Top Stories

Eguavoen’s AFCON scorecard

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the prelims of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup, Nigeria’s Super Eagles were the toast of the competition courtesy of Austin Eguavoen’s work within a short time. Interestingly, the same boys Gernot Rohr failed to deploy properly are the ones at the ongoing AFCON. It was learnt that the training schedule of Eguavoen is unique […]
News Top Stories

Climate: NiMET, HEDA warn about food crisis

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre, Lagos, have said a lack of reliable weather/ climate information and services in the agric sector is posing a threat to the attainment of food security and productivity.   They warned that if farmers continue to ignore reliable weather/climate information and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica