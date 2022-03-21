JUST IN: EFCC grants Willie Obiano bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has granted the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, bail.

Obiano, who handed over to the new governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, last Thursday, was arrested by the anti-financial crime agency in Lagos, same day, while trying to board a flight out of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with journalists in Abuja, on the sidelines of the 5th Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIMA).

Bawa, however, said that Obiano had yet to perfect his bail conditions and as such, he was still in the custody of the Commission.

Obiano, was nabbed on Thursday at about 8:30pm at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to Houston, Texas, United States of America. He was subsequently transferred to the headquarters of the commission, where he was quizzed for days over alleged mismanagement of funds accruing to Anambra and inflated contract.

