JUST IN: EFCC releases Obiano, wife

EFCC releases Obiano, wife

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

The wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano was also released by the antigraft agency.

This is coming after the EFCC arrested Obiano around 8.30pm on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos as he was about to board a flight to Houston, Texas in the United States. A few hours earlier he had handed over to Prof. Charles Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State.

Details of why Obiano was arrested in the first place were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

However, the EFCC had said the former Anambra State Governor had been on its watchlist.

It is also not yet clear if he will still be allowed to leave the country following his release by the anti-graft agency.

 

