News

JUST IN-Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares two-day public holiday 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has declared Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 July, 2022, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on Thursday on behalf of the Federal Government.

He congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment,” Aregbesola said.

The minister assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is “committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools”.

Aregbesola, while wishing Muslims a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration, urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observed around them to law enforcement agencies with the use of N-Alerts application that has been designed to mitigate security challenges with prompt response from security agencies.

He also enjoined all Nigerians to be vigilant and observant of intruders in their communities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Creation of forensic institute splits Defence Hqts, Science Ministry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Office of the National Security Adviser and Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday disagreed with the Federal Ministry of Science And Technology on a bill to establish the Chartered Institute of Computer Forensics of Nigeria. While the DHQ kicked against the bill, saying the provisions of the proposed law were in conflict with the National […]
News Top Stories

GRAZING ROUTES REVIEW: Buhari only interested in getting land for Fulanis, courting civil war –MPF, Afenifere, HURIWA, Ohanaeze, ACF

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Caleb Onwe, Adewale Momoh, Kenneth Ofoma, Baba Negedu

‘It’s pipedream, waste of taxpayers’ money’ ‘No free land in South East’ ‘It’s strange president is swimming against popular opinion’ The Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF) has said that it was unfortunate that President Muhamadu Buhari was wasting his time in “approving new grazing routes for his Fulani tribe instead of focusing on securing the lives […]
News

2023 Presidency: ‘The fairness I know’

Posted on Author Reporter

  It is my desire and intention to run for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am committed to this pursuit, but I can’t make an official declaration to this regard without the full support of other regions. Everywhere in the world, politics is situational and that of Nigeria is exceptionally situational. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica