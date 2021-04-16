News

JUST IN: Eight dead in mass shooting at FedEx facility

…as Chicago releases video of police shooting boy, 13

Eight people have been killed and many injured in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis, police say.
Witnesses heard several gunshots at a FedEx facility and one said he saw a man firing an automatic weapon, reports the BBC.
The gunman, said to have been acting alone, is reported to have killed himself. Authorities said there was no further threat to public safety.
Police say several of the injured have been taken to hospital. Flights from the nearby airport are not affected.
“As officers arrived, they came into contact with an active shooting incident,” city police spokeswoman Genae Cook said.
“After a preliminary search of the grounds, inside and out, we have located eight people at the scene with injuries consistent to gunshot wounds, those eight were pronounced deceased here at the scene.
“We have been made aware of multiple other people with injuries who have been transported to local hospitals, or who have transported themselves to local hospitals.”
Ms Cook said the motive for the killing was unclear.
A FedEx statement said the company was aware of the shooting and co-operating with the authorities.
“Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” it said.
Local media quoted FedEx worker Jeremiah Miller as saying he had seen the gunman firing.
“I saw a man with a sub-machine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared,” he said.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced his first steps since taking office to tighten gun controls following a series of mass shootings.
It includes efforts to set rules for certain guns, bolster background checks and support local violence prevention.
Meanwhile, Chicago police have released graphic footage of an officer shooting dead a 13-year-old boy in a dark alley.
Bodycam video shows the policeman shouting “drop it” before shooting Adam Toledo once in the chest on March 29.
The boy does not appear to be holding a weapon in the split second he was shot, but police video shows a handgun near the spot where he fell.
Small protests were held on Thursday evening around Chicago, hours after the city’s mayor appealed for calm.
The video’s release follows the fatal police shooting on April 11 of Daunte Wright by an officer in a Minneapolis suburb.
That shooting has sparked violent protests as the city awaits the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused in the death of George Floyd.

