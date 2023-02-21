JUST IN-Ekiti Guber: Again, Oyebanji floors Oni

…as Appeal Court affirms judgement of lower court

Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Appeal Court in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday affirmed the judgement of the lower court which had confirmed the victory of the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji at the June 18 governorship election in the state.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Chief Segun Oni not satisfied with the outcome of the judgement of the lower court had approached the appeal court .

But in a virtual judgement, Justice Barka said that the appellant, Segun Oni failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

He held that the respondents Biodun Oyebanji and Monisade Afuye were duly elected as the governor and deputy governor of the state.

