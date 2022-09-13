JUST IN: Ekweremadu asks court to dismiss alleged organ harvesting victim’s suit on bio-data release

Detained former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the suit by the alleged organ harvesting victim, David Ukpo, seeking to stop the release of his bio-data to a London court.

Ekweremadu said, in a counter affidavit against the suit, that Ukpo has no basis to entertain any fear in releasing his visa application information and his bank account opening package except if he had lied about his real age.

In the counter affidavit deposed to by Bright Ekweremadu, immediate younger brother of the detained senator in London, Ekweremadu denied the allegations that he demanded Ukpo’s bio-data.

Rather, the deponent averred that what the Federal High Court ordered to be released to the London court was Ukpo’s bank account opening package and the information supplied in his visa application request.

At any rate, Ekweremadu revealed that based on the court’s July 1, 2022, order, the required documents have since been transmitted to two different courts in the United Kingdom.

The senator averred that it was too late in the day for Ukpo to seek reversal of a valid order that had been executed to determine his real age only.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the suit for being frivolous, abuse of court and lacking merit, having been overtaken by event.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Ukpo’s lawyer, Mr Ojonugwa Oguche, prayed the court to adjourn the matter for him to react to the counter affidavit.

Ekweremadu was represented by s Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Mr Eyitayo Fatigun.

The request was granted, and the matter was fixed for September 20 for hearing by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo.

Ukpo, the victim of the alleged organ harvesting scandal involving Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, had on August 30 asked the court to set aside its July 1 order for the release of his bio-data for use in a London court in Ekweremadu’s trial.

