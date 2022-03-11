Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Ekweremadu joins Enugu guber race appoints campaign coordinator

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Deputy Senate President Chief Ike Ekweremadu has named his campaign coordinator for the 2023 guber race in Enugu.

He is Ogboo Asogwa.

Ekweremadu, who is currently holding a media consultation with the media in Enugu, said the event is not a declaration but continuation of his consultations.

This puts paid to speculations over his governoship ambition, a situation that has stirred controversy in the Enugu polity as a result of the zoning system.

Speaking to the media in the meeting holding at the Best Western Hotel, Ekweremadu promised to provide good governance to Enugu people, if elected governor.

He promised not to touch local government funds and reconstruct all roads leading to the state.

 

