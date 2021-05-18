Metro & Crime

JUST IN: El-Rufai declares NLC President, Wabba ‘Wanted’, promises ‘handsome’ reward

The Kaduna State government, led by Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has declared Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), wanted in connection with a five-day strike in the state.
The NLC has previously stated that the strike would continue unless the state government addressed the workers’ concerns.
The recent sacking of 7,000 local government employees, as well as the state administration’s unwillingness to satisfy the claims of nearly 50, 000 workers who were disengaged from service from 2017 to date, are among the issues.
El-Rufai, who had previously branded the five-day warning strike as a campaign against the state’s economy and social sabotage, has pledged to reward anyone who can help locate Ayuba.
He wrote, “KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act.
“Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!”

