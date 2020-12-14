JUST IN: Electoral College elects Joe Biden US President

The Electoral College has formally voted to install Joe Biden as having won the November 3 election and thus is the 45th President of the United States.

California’s 55 votes ensured the former Vice President crossed the 270 number needed to become the man to replace incumbent, Donald Trump on January 20, 2021.

The California vote gave the Democratic candidate 302 Electoral College votes while his Republican challenger, Trump ended on 232.

Fears harboured before the exercise that some of the college voters would defy the wishes of the electorate and instead cast their ballot as “faceless voters” for Trump did not materialise as it went smoothly and conformed to the projected result of the November 3 poll.

