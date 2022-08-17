JUST IN: Electricity workers suspend strike

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have suspended their industrial strike action.

Electricity workers under NUEE had embarked on the strike on Wednesday, shutting down the national grid to press home their demands.

The Federal Government immediately summoned an emergency meeting with the electricity workers after they shut down the national grid, throwing the nation into darkness.

It was learnt that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige succeeded in reaching a truce with the electricity workers for them to suspend the strike.

NUEE embarked on the strike in protest against the directive by the board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that all Principal Managers in acting capacity going to Acting General Manager must appear for a promotion interview.

The General Secretary of NUEE, Mr Joe Ajaero, had in a statement explained that the directive was in contravention of the workers’ conditions of service and career progression paths, and alleged that it was unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders.

