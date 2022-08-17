News

JUST IN: Electricity workers suspend strike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have suspended their industrial strike action.

Electricity workers under NUEE had embarked on the strike on Wednesday, shutting down the national grid to press home their demands.

The Federal Government immediately summoned an emergency meeting with the electricity workers after they shut down the national grid, throwing the nation into darkness.

It was learnt that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige succeeded in reaching a truce with the electricity workers for them to suspend the strike.

NUEE embarked on the strike in protest against the directive by the board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that all Principal Managers in acting capacity going to Acting General Manager must appear for a promotion interview.

The General Secretary of NUEE, Mr Joe Ajaero, had in a statement explained that the directive was in contravention of the workers’ conditions of service and career progression paths, and alleged that it was unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

DSS: We’ll make Nigeria safe for businesses to thrive

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…as private entities donate state-of-the-art art museum to Service   The Department of State Services (DSS), has assured of its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure country, where investors and corporate organisations will operate without fear of molestation. Director-General of the Service (DG-SS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, gave the undertaking at an occasion to […]
News Top Stories

Presidency on EFCC chair’s probe: Magu not above the law

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Emmanuel Onani

…says allegations too weighty to be ignored The on-going investigation into the allegations of corruption levelled against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, a Commissioner of Police, has been described as a confirmation that under the current administration, nobody is above the law. Magu had, on Monday, […]
News Top Stories

Polaris Bank MD retires, thanks CBN, staff for support

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has announced his retirement, having completed his second twoyear tenure at the helm of the bank.   In a farewell message to the staff of the Bank, Abiru explained that having served meritoriously in the banking industry for nearly three decades, he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica