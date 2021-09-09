Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Emir of Kontagora Is Dead

The Emir of Kontagora in Niger State, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, is dead. Aged 84.

He reigned for 47 years. He was the vice chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers.

